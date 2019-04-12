Russia Says ‘New World Order’ Being Formed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared today that the Western, liberal model of society is dying, and a new world order is taking its place. Lavrov made the comments at his annual meeting with students and professors at the Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy, reported Russian state news agency TASS.
“The Western liberal model of development, which particularly stipulates a partial loss of national sovereignty – this is what our Western colleagues aimed at when they invented what they called globalization – is losing its attractiveness and is no more viewed as a perfect model for all. Moreover, many people in the very western countries are skeptical about it,” Lavrov said.
According to him, global development is guided “by processes aimed at boosting multipolarity and what we call a polycentric world order.”
Tensions flare up in the Union State…again
“Clearly, multipolarity and the emergence of new centers of power in every way requires efforts to maintain global stability and search for a balance of interests and compromises, so diplomacy should play a leading role here,” Lavrov went on to say. “Particularly because there are a lot of issues that require generally acceptable solutions. These include regional conflicts, international terrorism, food security and environmental protection. This is why we believe that only diplomacy can help make agreements and reach sustainable decisions that will be accepted by all.
“The US and its allies are trying to impose their approaches on others,” Lavrov noted. “They are guided by a clear desire to preserve their centuries-long dominance in global affairs although from the economic and financial standpoint, the US – alone or with its allies – can no longer resolve all global economic and political issues,” he said.
“In order to preserve their dominance and recover their indisputable authority, they use blackmail and pressure. They don’t hesitate to blatantly interfere in the affairs of sovereign states.”
52 comments
I live in America and there has been a polarizing shift in social dynamics regarding white displacement (particularly males) in lieu of other races. On another note we have illegals crossing into the country and automatically fully entitled to college and hospital care while our own tax paying citizens , some that which have fought in the military or served have nothing in comparison to the illegals! It is lopsided! It is abhorrent what the liberal “officials” have done to the very fabric of America and if this is “freedom” then they can keep it.
Which is why we need to repel the invaders AT ANY COST to retain our culture, language, sovereignty, and way of life. I’m all for 10,000,000 armed citizen patriots marching to the border to end this mess once and for all.
WHERE DO I SIGN UP ? MY SHOTGUN IS LOADED.
Sir, we need to march those numbers of able bodied men from coast to coast, not only to ” the border “. It’s a study of the highest level in ‘ wishful thinking ‘ to not have recognized and fully accepted that war has ‘ officially ‘ been declared on the White Male. There’s a mountain of evidence that this is a reality and zero evidence proving otherwise. We are at war. And friend, it’s time we act accordingly.
I used to think the problem was with the “Invaders”, until I stopped to think about the “enemy within” that is working very hard at letting the waves of invaders in, with the intent on legalizing their ability to affect voting in the US. The new liberal constituency. Lets not forget the fact that they want to fully legalize those that have entered the US in the past. Have you noticed a very large muslim population has shifted the vote in Minnesota? Look who they have elected to represent them in congress.
SO BE IT; ME ALSO…!
agree 1000000%
Pick up a rifle and start correcting.
Agreed. This is why Trump won. The existing population is getting the shaft by globalist economic policy, bad fiscal policy and to some degree immigration.
The Trump voters are the result. I sincerely wish our government was as loyal to us as Putin is to his. Our government is loyal to global capital, not our country. A house divided cannot stand.
The only ” New World Order” that will ever work is the one our God Jehovah will impose. Stay tuned.
You are correct, Sister!
These comments are from Russian govt internet trolls designed to foster conflict in the US. Illegal immigration sucks, but don’t fall for their provocations meant to split the USA and cause conflict.
Yet it was Trump who got before the UN and stated he did not believe in globalism.
The Left is accusing him of isolationism and giving up our role as world leader.
This article sounds more like a Federal Security Service piece of literature to boost Putin into a leadership position.
The group behind the NWO is a criminal cabal and will be brought to justice.
Every. Single. One.
#WWG1WGA
I live in MISSOURI, USA. I am studying world politics. Just on my own, I do not have a degree on this or anything. I was quite shocked at the alt-modern, and proactive progression, of certain political parties and political philosophies. Not just in the Atlanticist countries, but also in Eastern Europe and especially in Russia. I am amazed at the productive functionality of Putin and the United Russian party in their dealings at home and abroad. It is powerful and has the WILL to proceed on a different path of reality. This is the “phoenix” moment. That will regain what was lost, but will be “rebirth” in a newer and more pragmatic way. Whereas, the Atlanticists are on a highway to hades, full throttle, pedal to the metal. *** By the way, we (in the USA) haven’t a clue as to what’s going on in Russia, even the simple basics. When Russia was ran by the foreign Bolsheviks, became USSR, we knew ALL about Russia!!! Now, that the government is NOT communist, the Mainstream Media shuts out ALL information on Russia. But we are still taught the Communist era propaganda.
For more than 2 years, I have predicted, in the Atlanticist websites, that the US Democrats (and their “fellow travelers” in the other Atlanticist countries) are just second generation Communists (in fact, the direction their moving into is FULL realization of the Communist character). And that THEY ARE CYCLING OUT OF HISTORY. The new kid on the block IS the Populist and Alt-Rightists. This new order will take over the world … it is just plain simple awareness of the social conditions going on around the world. The Communistic, global, unipolar Atlanticist mentality is ingrained in a death mode of self-destruction. It’s dying or already dead, depending on where you are at. They are destroyers of countries, culture and folk. Whereas, the Populist and Alt-Rightists are on a completely different path, a path of renewal, and TRUE upward progression.
One other thing, Alexandr Dugin will be the most important political philosopher of the 21st century.
Seek and ye shall find, and you did. Right on,
Might want to study the Rothschild family…They have bought up countries, armies, own the EU and world wide banking. They are the clandestine heads of the NWO cabal and if Russia thinks that they are part of a new movement, they are sadly mistaken. If it is global financial it is linked to the Rothschilds. NWO under them is moving to OWG where elite of this group will determine how everything is run in the world. There will be the elite, then scientists, and lastly serfs…500 million people on the planet and that is it. These people are evil, and truly believe that their DNA is better than anyone else. They will continue to infiltrate, and be protagonists for wars and unrest in all countries, globally.. Rockefellers, Soros, Clintons, Obama in this country lead the charge both US and globally. The mass migration at our southern border is being funded by Soros Central American organizations. The caravans of illegals are meant to disrupt our nation, create a huge financial burden on the federal government, collapse our health system, education system, and create chaos, fracture our culture, break
public safety in our communities, counties and states which will lead to unrest, and perhaps civil war. It is all be design. This NWO cabal has the power to crush Russia financially when it sees
fit, but will use them to their ends, and same for China…Hillary would have furthered the demise of our country, as she takes her marching orders from this cabal. Trump is an outlander, loves the Constitutional USA and he is fighting them everyday, whether he is aware of it or not. Stay the course with Trump, he and Putin will be forced to join hands in the near future.
The Russians are absolute experts in the art of diplomacy. They avoid it at all costs, instead foisting their will on other nations, usually with military force. No other nations in the world are trying to follow the Russian model. Their main problem for Russia with the New World Order is that they are essentially left out of it.
If Russia did help elect Trump to office, I wish to thank you Bigly. The thought of that despicable Pantsuit Hag as POTUS is still very frightening.
The NWO took over Europe during the Napoleonic wars and conquered the US under Woodrow Wilson with entanglements in European wars and the establishment of the Federal Reserve and the income tax. After 200 years the Rothschild Rockefeller JP Morgan global cartel is collapsing.
Steve +++ great comment
“In order to preserve their dominance and recover their indisputable authority, they use blackmail and pressure. They don’t hesitate to blatantly interfere in the affairs of sovereign states.”
Isn’t that what any country does? There’s nothing sinister about that.
Russia does it. China does it.
The implication here is that because in the West this dates back centuries, (which the other aforementioned did as well, centuries ago, as any 1st year history student can attest), somehow this is evil compared to the others.
Its not just democrats pushing New World Odor, its the Freemasons. They are the tools for New World Odor. Trump is their main puppet now, look at double headed eagle on Trump’s family crest. Trump is working for Scottish Rite, the head lodge of masons. You can see same double headed eagle on Albert Pikes book, Morals and Dogma of blah blah Freemasons. Americans would like to expel Trump and masons from all your offices and put them in prison. Its the ignorant public which funds these traitors with income tax money.
Google “the term exempt income means any income”
Then obey that tax regulation by sending them nothing. Then New World Odor can be put down.
I have no medical. Ex cop. I watch illegals flood into the hospitals here, most of which have gone broke. I was eating at a Taco Bell by a closed fire station. And illegal and his son drove up to the fire station, he pulled the alarm and soon a fire engine came screaming up. they apparently treated the boy for a sore throat. And then everyone left. This is plan A. this is the preferred method of doing things. Out country is committing suicide.
The idea of globalization is a bad idea–just look at the tower of Babel. One world government doesn’t work.
Exactly!
Those not Khazarian-wise are lost as to what is happening.
“Ignorance is Strength.” I’m weak.
Jay Johnson- spot on. President Kushner and his puppet.
Russian political scientists have long predicted the schism and eventual fracturing of the USA over European socialism as opposed to the preservation of US Constitutional principals and the world view of our founding fathers. The Russian PS sector decades ago predicted fault lines developing on public policy grounds that correspond to today’s Blue vs. Red State alignment. Fueled by radical leftists, the media, an anti-US academia, the Democratic Party supports lawlessness, a rejection of American history, capitalism, freedom from governmental control/oppression, a repudiation of the white race in favor of moral relativity, and emotional values trumping intellectual centric world views. Will Americans who stand firm on our Constitution, our nation’s sovereignty, and a respect for law/order be forced to fight for their very survival?
Europe Invasion – FINISHED
US Invasion – IN PROGRESS
Yep.
Donald Trump is Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut.
Oh, all those freaks with the masks at the sex party (which was ACTUALLY filmed at one of the Rothschilds’ mansions in the UK), all those freaks….those are the Democrats & Republicans in Washington D.C.
Donald Trump was NEVER suppose to become president, but thank GOD he won. Hillary wanted to be Mao 2.0.
This article certainly has nothing to do with conservatives in the US or Trump. Trump is anything but a globalist. He is an Americanist. He is renegotiating trade agreements, looking to pull troops out of far away conflicts and is trying to protect US sovereignty by closing the southern border.
No nation in europe is more than 10% non white and the whites are not mutt whites they have a specific national ethnicity. The USA is down to 60% white and elites have declared open borders 100,000 a week are coming in. So sorry breitbart its not europe thats game over its the USA unless civil war start immediately which isnt likely at least in europe they have white riots
Lavrov has never impressed me but I think he might be right, about 2 years ago. Many former US presidents were keen on the New World Order, but none more than Obama. The New World Order is just a code word for Redistribution of Wealth, meaning wealthy countries ie. the United States share its wealth with everyone else. I believe this reasoning is that when you have no more or less than your neighbors, there will be no controversies, disputes, wars. Here, losing at trade balances, like we have been doing for decades, was simply a disguise of lower wages for US workers and transferring that value of labor to the rest of the world. That was working great until Pres. Trump.
MAGA is forgetting the New World Order. The belief that a great America (US) is the engine of the world and a good economy here creates a good economy worldwide. Socialism is to steal from the rich, give to the poor until everyone is poor. The poor do not create jobs or create a strong economy. It destroys everything, including freedom. Look at Venezuela, Cuba, USSR and etc. The New World Order is socialism on steroids.
Look at Obama’s Paris Climate Agreement. That Paris Climate Agreement was much less blatant and obvious about the transfers of wealth. The few rich countries in the world were to give TRILLIONS to the poorer countries in what was essentially a transfer of wealth. It did little to nothing in fixing any climate problem. It also gave tremendous power, worldwide to non-elected United Nations officials that would set laws and rules to all nations. And the UN hates your guns. And the UN is as dysfunctional and corrupt as any organization on earth. Thank God Trump got us out of that.
Lavrov is right that the old New World Order is dying for now, but it started 2 years ago with the election of Trump as US President. And as Trump is MAGA, the US will again be the leader of the world, and it just might take a while for all those New World Oder hopefuls to understand that.
It is disgusting how ‘liberals ‘ view ILLEGAL immigration! We are a nation of laws! I have absolutely no problem with immigrants…just come here “legally!!” I hope and pray I’m wrong, but there is such a great divide in America that I see nothing short of a ‘civil war ‘ coming. Again, I cannot emphasise enough how much I hope that I’m wrong. Unfortunately, I don’t see another way. The so called ‘tolerant left,’ are anything but ‘tolerant, ‘ and their ignorance knows no bounds.
This Russian government “leader” is so hypocritical to be accusing other countries of blackmail and interfering with “sovereign states”. Russia is one of the most corrupt governments on the Earth right now, with China following close behind. And the U.S. has not been globalist for quite a while. Seems like Lavrov is out of touch and living in the past.
“….the U.S. has not been globalist for quite a while.” Really? If Hillary or Jeb won, the U.S. would have irrevocably surrendered it’s trade sovereignty to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (“TPP”). Yep. It’s doesn’t get much more “New World Order” aka “Globalization” than THAT.
Donald Trump, love him or hate him, SAVED America from the New World Order…..for the time being.
May the Enlightenment continue after he leaves office so that Humanity will fully reject the New World Order / Central Bankers!!!
Oh, poor Rüski imperialists. They always crave for the power they have had. They used to rule 1/6 of Earth surface. They don’t like to be ignored. Still, they occasionally go on stealing lands like Crimea, Eastern Ukraine, colonizing Cuba, Venezuela, etc.
Putin government created in 20 years a desperate economy situation inside Russia and, in an addition, bureaucracy lawlessness (recall Comrade Stalin, not fully in place yet.) . Dirty Billionaire Corruption Führer as the president – this is really something to watch. Hence, cries of multipolarity where of course they see themselves at least as the European/Asian Pole or more. Africa is good, too to conquer. For example, Central African Republic.
I believe Trump does well concerning NATO countries due fees. They have been free loaders for 70 years.
The central problem here is why Russians do not resist strongly. If you deem yourself as a specialist on Russia you must be able to read a Russian text. The answer is here. It is not ‘tsarizm’ but Orthodox church to blame. Look at all the countries in Europe affected by that branch of Christianity. Greece, Serbia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Belorussia, Ukraine. Are they doing well? Nope.
http://www.blagogon.ru/digest/737/ Translation into English is mine.
“The main problem of modern Orthodox and namely Russian (because there is no Russia without Orthodox church) is that we forgot how to be slaves. Christianity is the religion of a conscious and voluntarily slavery. Slaves psychology is not some kind of hidden sense but the norm of attitude for Orthodox Christian.”
The Church was in absolute power for over 1000 years with the light break for Soviet power. The Church existed well before any ‘tsarizm’. Pukin has kleptomania but he has support from some part of the population. His support is waning fast.
So, be patient. No strong move is necessary now.
Follow the money trail. Amschel Rothschild said: Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws! Worthless currency with a debt that cannot be paid will lead to a monarch type controlling technocratic manage government. Free will have to be won again from all continuing expansion controlling governments. Read Murray Rothbard book or article, “What has the government done with our money”.
So are all of you old folks really going to get out of your recliners, travel to the Mexican border, and start pointing guns at refugees? I look forward to seeing the pictures. Very Christian of you.
YOU leave your doors & windows open all day & night at YOUR home until unknown people walk into YOUR home & have their way with YOUR family, YOUR property, and everything YOU worked for.
Do THAT, and then you can call yourself a Christian, if that’s the point you’re making—–yeah, didn’t think so!
The Russian is behind. Trump is the USA moving away from globalization. Back to Sovereignty model. Russia needs to start electing leaders and not dictators if they wanna have a play in the world of tomm.
Lavrov is certainly correct in his recognition that western civilization states are collapsing. Quite incorrectly, however, he suggests that “the US and its allies” are stepping in to fill the void. That’s nonsense. That is the precise opposite of the Trump doctrine.
But there is an entity that is taking advantage of the void––indeed, they are the one’s who created it! If Lavrov were more aware he’d realize that it is the “media” that is now in control––not only in the US, but world-wide (at least in the west).
It is the media that controls the Congress––not the Democrats or Republicans. It is the media that has been pushing global warming for the purpose of further collapsing the nations states that are not now on the brink. It is the media that is leading the charge against Brexit––knowing full well that if a clean Brexit is instituted the EU will surely collapses and the nation states will once again regain their lost power.
Blaming the US may be an appealing answer to the uninformed, but it couldn’t be more wrong. And, oh yeah, why is this now happening? Pogo had the answer to that one: “we have found the enemy and it is us”. It all began in earnest in the late 1960’s––and it didn’t happen by accident.
Communist activities are alive and well in the United States. They need to be exposed and driven out.The caravans are being sponsored by communists in Chicago. https://youtu.be/GD7XgFaCpdk
There may be a new world order being formed, but Russia is being left behind. It’s not even a top 10 economy. 9 out of 10 of the top economies are all democracies. Russia is an oligarchy ran for the benefit of Putin and his KGB oligarchs. Even Putin’s daughter is a billionaire.
Yeah, the Russian Communist Socialist way has worked out so well… in fact so well, they have to have an annual grandios military parade to prove to themselves how great they are.
• So why is that that only despots, dictators and leaders [sic], that can be bought off, go the Russian way?
The whole theory expressed in this article is completely wrong. Dangerously wrong.
I am writing from America also—what precious little of it is still free.
The New World Order circa September 11, 1991, as discussed by George H.W. Bush is the model that the Rockefeller / Rothschilds wanted for the world. Remember, it was the Rockefeller & Rothschilds, et al, that financed the Bolsheviks, and it was their financing via their privately-owned Federal Reserve Bank that resulted in Tsar Nicholas’s entire family’s genetic code being wiped off the face of the earth. Why? Because a Romanov would not give the Rothschilds control over Russia central bank years before—–old grudge.
The New World Order of Rothschilds’-controlled central banks is coming to an END! Thank, God!!!
Putin is a HERO to Humanity on earth for not allowing the New World Order to snare Mother Russia! Whilst Putin is no saint, I believe he represents the best interests of the Russian people to not become subjects of the New World Order like those natives in Europe who are being systematically overrun, raped, robbed, & murdered by the invaders that only seek to overtake Europe within the next 30-50 years through demographic shifts.
Merkel, Bush, Clinton, Blair, Obama, et al, are all Enemies to Humanity!!! The deserve to be tried, convicted, and punished—–just like Mussolini! Hang them with the Central Bankers too!!!
Putin should be given the Nobel Peace Prize for not bowing down to the New World Order!
NWO/globalism vs far-left tyranny – The former, if correct, is motivated by greed and power. The latter, if correct, is motivated by rabid ideology.
But which is true. Is the West specifically being attacked by the far-left because of a fundamental hatred of Western values or is there a greater goal? A Utopian goal?
Here is the likely truth ladies and gentlemen. The West is under a massive ideological attack. Only the West is being targeted. Borders are only coming down in the West. Mass-migration is only being promoted into the West. This is a full-on assault. Western civilization is being systematically dismantled by people who are just motivated by hate. There is no global agenda.
JWO
Americas downfall began maybe around 1913 with the start of the Federal Reserve
Then FDR and the so called “New Deal” aka Welfare
Then you had Vietnam 1955-1975 for all the wrong reasons
Then the Assassination of JFK not by Cuba or the Mafia, but possibly supervised by Little George Bush’s Father, ask his family why he had a hotel room in Dallas when he denies it saying he was giving a rotary club speech in another texas town that nobody knows of
Presidents from Johnson all the way to Trump duped the people everyday
1993 Trump visited the WTC and said on an interview which is still available that almost all the support pillars were destroyed and the building still stood. He said the building was designed not to come down because of all the steel.
911 You can believe what ever you want, but after explosions, mad fire, the passports of Saudis supposedly on board appear all intact on the top of the rubble…Please
Then there is the Trump Radio interview on 911 still available where he wanted to know how the nose of the jetliner fit into the small space between the steel girders. I know exactly what he was talking about in the design as I had looked at the building many times in person
The another Fake Gulf War – Weapons of Mass Destruction -Millions killed many innocents and silence from the world
Waiting for the next concocted act.
I think the only thing to save this country is the Immigrant Islamist, not the ones that claim to be and blow buildings and people up. They are not a true Muslim. Then their will be ban on pornography, executions for murderers and child molesters ,a finger or two chopped off for stealing, a lashing or two for misconduct.
Interfere with other states? This said by a representative of a government that illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine after fueling violence in the otherwise peaceful Maiden protests. They subverted people on both sides to escalate into violence. Then at 4am after Yanakovich reached an agreement with protestors then cowardlynfled, Russia spetznaz used explosives to enter the Crimean parliament barred others from entry that weren’t pro Russia, installed a puppet leader, formerly a gangster, staged a fake referendum, and reported false figures, then illegally annexed Crimea, which by UN vote was deemed illegal, and Crimea remains Ukraine. Not satisfied they tried and failed to instigate a rebellion in the Donbas and had to send in Russian troops. They continue to wage an illegal war, supplying the Seprussins with modern Russian arms. Arms never imported into Ukraine by Ukraine.